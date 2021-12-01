GainClients, Inc. Launches Relationship with Momentum Title of Texas

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched Remote Deposit Capture Services ("RDC") for their newest client, Momentum Title. Momentum Title has 8 locations in the Houston area and recently opened an office in San Antonio, Texas. This relationship gives Momentum Title the ability to allow all of their clients; Buyers and Sellers, Realtors and even their own Title Sales Representatives, the ability to use their Smart Phones to deposit funds directly into Momentum Title's Escrow Account.

Any real estate transaction is typically initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the Buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith". This deposit, in most states, is called an "Earnest Money Deposit". GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving Momentum Title thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

"As a growing company, we believe we need to seek new technologies to advance our business. GainClients has made our transactions more user friendly and convenient for our agents and customers", said Mary Blancett, a Vice President at Momentum Title and the person that spearheaded this project for Momentum Title.

"GainClients is honored that a company as large and rich with history as Momentum Title would partner with us and use our solution to scale their business even larger. With locations all over Texas, Momentum Title of Texas is the perfect partner and is making their clients' lives much easier with our solution. We are excited for what the future holds. We look forward to building on this relationship for many years to come." Said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

The Company's Remote Deposit Capture Service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves significant time and money for the Title and Escrow Companies that use the software.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About Momentum Title.

Momentum Title has 9 locations in the Houston area and San Antonio. Momentum Title focuses on the people and our community. We strongly believe that our continued growth and success allows us the opportunity to give back.

Recently, Momentum Title hosted its fourth annual Habitat for Heroes Soiree benefitting Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity. Brian Brewer, CEO, and the mastermind behind creating the Habitat for Heroes event has raised more than $300,000 to build new homes for veterans. The event was the impetus for Habitat MCTX to become a Veteran Build with Habitat for Humanity International. See more at www.momentumtitletx.com

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Head office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Momentum Title

Mary Blancett, at mblancett@momentumtitletx.com or at +1.281.825.4111

Head Office: 25700 I-45 North, Suite 100, Spring, TX 77386

