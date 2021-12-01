Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President & Chief Executive Officer will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 1:00 PM ET, Monday, December 6, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is Canadian focused with two producing underground gold mines. The Company's strategy is to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 - 105,000 ounces per year. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill, and a restart of operations was announced on May 26, 2021. The Company has completed a PFS in support of the production restart decision. Wesdome is actively exploring both underground and on surface within the mine area and more regionally at both the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 140.0 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO". For more information about Wesdome, click here: https://www.wesdome.com

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/

