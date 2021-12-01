Third Point Investors Ltd - Results of EGM

Third Point Investors Limited

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held today the Ordinary Resolution 1 and Ordinary Resolution 2 set out in the EGM Notice and Supplementary Notice sent to shareholders on 22 October 2021 and 12 November 2021 were duly passed and defeated respectively.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 11,971,926 0 6,116,221 0 2 9,379,039 0 30,276,878 304,668

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Board is pleased to announce that the exchange facility resolution was passed today, while the vote to remove Joshua Targoff as a director was defeated.

Fewer than 20% of the shares eligible to vote at today's EGM voted to remove Mr. Targoff. This is consistent with the Board's position, which was further supported by the recommendations of major independent and well-respected proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis, both of which recommended against Mr. Targoff's removal as it would not be in the best interests of shareholders.

The Board notes the comments made by AVI in their most recent letter dated 11 November:

"Contrary to the Board's assertions, we have no interest in prolonging this dispute. If our proposal were not backed by a majority of independent Shareholders, we would quite happily move on."

The Board has heard from many shareholders who are understandably displeased with the counter-productive time and attention spent on matters related to AVI and its requisitions. It is also aware that there are potential new shareholders who have expressed hesitance in purchasing shares whilst this distracting drama continues. Given the result of the vote announced at the EGM held today, the Board expects that AVI will now cease in its attempts to impose its self-serving agenda, so that the Board will be able to focus its full efforts on promoting the attractive value-proposition of the Company to current and potential shareholders.

- Ends -

