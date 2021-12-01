Taiwanese solar manufacturer Motech is expanding its TOPCon module capacity to meet rising demand. Its flagship product is a TOPCon 360 W panel with a power conversion efficiency of 21.1%.Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer Motech Industries plans to invest TWD 1.5 billion ($54.2 million) to increase its production capacity for TOPCon solar cells from 15 MW to 200 MW. According to the Taipei Times, the company is expanding TOPCon cell output to meet growing demand for high-efficiency solar modules. "As photovoltaic systems integrator companies become more educated about the benefits of ...

