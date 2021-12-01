HyperCube.art: A New Genre of Art: Decentralized NFT platform Hypercube.art launches its first Generative Art drop during Miami Art Week

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Decentralized NFT platform HyperCube.art will present its first Generative Art drop to the community of artists and collectors at Miami Art Week.

From the first drop: Window to the Digital Soul by Electralina.

For the first time HyperCube will be unveiling 10 pieces from their first collection at Scope Art Fair, located on the sands of South Beach from November 30 to December 5 at booth A07. Known for presenting groundbreaking contemporary work, SCOPE Miami Beach will welcome 140 international exhibitors at its beachfront pavilion with a focus on the New Contemporary.

The first collection, Window to the Soul, is a generative art algorithm that produces unpredictable and infinitely unique digital eyes. Each eye is generated at the moment of purchase, based on the state of the ethereum blockchain as well as the unique id of the buyer. It is impossible to predict in advance and neither the buyer nor the artist know exactly what each eye will look like until the moment it is purchased. We are witnessing the birth of a new genre of art that was not possible before the blockchain was created.

The collection was created by Electralina, a collaboration between artist Alina Karo and her husband Ryan Junee who is an engineer with a Stanford degree. It is inspired by the story of how they met at Burning Man, where Ryan saw Alina emerging from a dust storm and could see nothing but her eyes. Each piece is animated in 3D and is resolution-independent, meaning it will scale to any size of digital display without any loss in quality or resolution. Animations are non-repeating and continue forever.

This is the year that NFTs reached mainstream culture but there is still a lot of confusion around how they work. Most NFTs aren't actually stored on the blockchain, they exist on a computer server controlled by a person or company. The HyperCube platform is very different. All art on HyperCube is generated by a computer algorithm and the art exists entirely on the Ethereum blockchain. This means it will never disappear and it cannot be controlled by anyone other than the buyer.

"We are proud to help pioneer this new genre of blockchain-native art alongside several other amazing generative artists who are taking advantage of this new technology. We will look back on 2021 as a special moment in art history and it's exciting to be part of it" say the founders of the project.

Select pieces are available for purchase from HyperCube exclusively at Scope Miami, and the public drop will be announced later in December.

