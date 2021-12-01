DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Insulin Delivery Devices Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.23% and is also Expected to Extend Upto USD 24.13 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

The Insulin Delivery Devices market is increasing owing to the diabetes prevalence, the rising patient awareness regarding the ease-of-use of Insulin Delivery Devices, the improvement in patient adherence and technologically advanced products such as smart insulin pens

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Insulin Delivery Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Insulin Delivery Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Insulin Delivery Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, APAC is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Insulin Delivery Devices market because of the high prevalence of diabetes.

Major pharma players working proactively in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, European Pharma Group BV, Roche, Sanofi, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Ocean ( Hangzhou ) Medical Technology Co Ltd, Owen Mumford , SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, SUNGSHIM MEDICAL CO., LTD, and others.

and others. DelveInsight estimates that Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is expected to grow at an escalated CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 24.13 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach by 2026. In May 2021 , Medtronic plc received the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for their InPen smart insulin pen for expanded functionality as multiple daily injections (MDI).

received the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for their for expanded functionality as multiple daily injections (MDI). In May 2021 , Eli Lilly entered into agreements with four companies DexCom, Inc., Glooko Inc., myDiabby Healthcare and Roche - to advance connected solutions and streamline care for diabetic people living outside of the United States . These companies offer unique diabetes management platforms which will be compatible with Lilly's Tempo Pen (approved in several global markets) and Tempo Smart Button (currently in late-stage development).

Insulin Delivery Devices Overview

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. It can be classified into three main types namely, Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes. Among all the most common is type 2, usually affecting adults as a result when the body becomes resistant to insulin or produce insufficient insulin.

Over the years, there has been a continuous increase in the prevalence of diabetes that has been attributed to changing lifestyles in cities and rural regions, globalization, bad eating habits, particularly among teens and adults, an increase in the obese and geriatric population, and a lack of daily physical activities.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Insight

In 2021, the discovery of insulin will mark 100 years, as the origin of diabetes therapy dates back to the 1920s with the discovery of insulin and its applications. The Insulin Delivery Devices started with the syringe and moved to insulin pens, insulin pumps, and sensor-augmented pumps.

Geographically, the global Insulin Delivery Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, APAC is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Insulin Delivery Devices market because of the high prevalence of diabetes, increase in awareness regarding diabetes and its management, improving disposable income, among other factors in the region.

According to DelveInsight estimates, in the product type segment of the Insulin Delivery Devices market, insulin pens which are further sub-segmented into reusable and disposable are projected to hold the largest market among other insulin delivery devices. This is due to its long-term benefit, the reusable insulin pens appear to be more economical compared to conventional Insulin Delivery Devices.

The launch of new innovative products will lead to an increased demand for Insulin Delivery Devices, for instance, in November 2020, the French company Diabeloop, a pioneer in therapeutic AI, and Terumo Corporation signed an agreement for the joint development with exclusive distribution rights in Japan of an automated insulin delivery (AID) solution. The Diabeloop-developed system will integrate Terumo's innovative insulin patch pump.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Drivers and Barriers

Many players in the medical device and healthcare industries are working together to create an ecosystem through technology that allows patients to manage their diabetes and receive input from doctors remotely, saving both money and time. Therefore, advancements in Insulin Delivery Devices is anticipated to boost the global Insulin Delivery Devices market. Various other factors such as the immensely high prevalence of Diabetes, user-friendly design of Insulin Delivery Devices, rising popularity, adoption rate among the patient population, and the launch of new innovative products will lead to an increased demand for Insulin Delivery Devices contributing to a massive surge in Insulin Delivery Devices market.

The demand for Insulin Delivery Devices is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delay in the supply and manufacturing of the products. However, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases have been identified as the most common comorbidities for SARS-CoV-2 infection and have been associated with worse outcomes and a more severe course of COVID-19.

Scope of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, European Pharma Group BV, Roche, Sanofi, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Ocean (Hangzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd, Owen Mumford, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, SUNGSHIM MEDICAL CO., LTD

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Reusable



Disposable

Insulin Pumps

Tethered/External Pumps



Patch Pumps

Insulin Injectors

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Diabetes Centres

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Insulin Delivery Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 24.13 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Key factors analysis 5 Insulin Delivery Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Insulin Delivery Devices Market 7 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Layout 8 Insulin Delivery DevicesGlobal Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Medtronic 9.2 Abbott 9.3 BD 9.4 Terumo Group 9.5 Eli Lilly and Company 9.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 9.7 Insulet Corporation 9.8 BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC 9.9 Novo Nordisk A/S 9.10 Sanofi 9.11 Roche 9.12 Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies 9.13 Copernicus (Nemera) 9.14 ARKRAY USA, Inc 9.15 Ypsomed AG 9.16 HTL-Strefa (MTD Medical Technology and Devices S.A) 9.17 Trividia Health Inc 9.18 Biocon 9.19 EOFLOW CO., LTD. 9.20 SUNGSHIM MEDICAL CO., LTD. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

