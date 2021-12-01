Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING OF NORDEA BANK ABP WARRANTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 1.12.2021 WARRANTS Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has decided to prematurely terminate trading in Nordea Bank Abp warrants on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for warrants and certificates rule 3.5. Last trading day is 1.12.2021. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030406