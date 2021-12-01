?Verimatrix's client-side watermarking technology, VideoMark, helps meet studio requirements

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Plano, Texas-based Enseo, the premier technology services provider in hospitality, selected Verimatrix anti-piracy tools to protect high-value entertainment content for key customers.

Delivered via the new set top boxes, the video services Enseo looked to protect against pirates needed specific watermarking technology to comply with studio requirements that regularly accompany the latest entertainment options. Enseo, which also previously worked with Verimatrix on similar projects, deployed the time-tested Verimatrix VideoMark tool that protects against digital and analog attacks at the device and subscriber levels.

"We're pleased to continue to work with Enseo on their latest project to enable the delivery of top entertainment content to its ever-growing customer base," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "Having first worked with Enseo many years ago, their choice to turn to Verimatrix once again underscores our commitment to providing the industry's best customer service as well as technological innovation."

"For this new player, Enseo researched the current state-of-the-art piracy protection and in the end, the decision was obvious that the VideoMark solution is the right one for this content," said Vanessa Ogle, Enseo Interim CEO and Board Chair. "We've enjoyed a very successful, 15-year partnership with Verimatrix, and we couldn't be more excited to work with them for this project."

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

