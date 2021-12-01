DJ Magnit announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MAGNIT announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities Krasnodar, December 1, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Limited liability company Marathon Retail 2 Reason for the notification The notification was sent in respect of the person closely associated with a) Position/status the persons discharging managerial responsibilities - Zakharov Sergei Mihailovich and Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich (members of the board of directors of PJSC Magnit). b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Shares a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement Price (RUB) Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,700 12,600,990 Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume d) - Aggregated volume 5,700 12,600,990

e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-26

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Shares

a) financial instrument, type of

instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Agreement

Price (RUB) Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,700 12,600,990 Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume d) - Aggregated volume 5,700 12,600,990

e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-26

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

