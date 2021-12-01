Teleperformance extends its independently recognized global data security leadership

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced that it has achieved global certification to ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) from BSI, the business improvement and standards company.

ISO/IEC 27701 is an extension of existing global data privacy standards that help companies ensure compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California's California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other data privacy requirements. The new certification covers Teleperformance operations in North America, Continental Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

With rogue threat actors and computer hackers finding new ways to breach corporate security systems, achieving ISO/IEC 27701 compliance is a critical milestone for Teleperformance. Leveraging PIMS helps demonstrate to customers and partners that Teleperformance emphasizes privacy and has implemented effective safeguards to help keep information safe and secure.

"Data security has become a concern for all organizations today due to the numerous incidents that are happening both at government and private sector levels," said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. "This is the reason why Teleperformance has massively invested in people, process and tools to strengthen our clients' data integrity. We are obviously very pleased to receive this certification; still we will never take security for granted and will remain vigilant as data security is and will remain the number one everyday challenge in our digital world."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

ABOUT BSI

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.

To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com

