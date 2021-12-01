Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces the subscription of ten reference brands to its TOOBone offer.

Launched in 2021, TOOBone is intended to help companies accelerate the development of their online business. This offering covers several solutions capitalizing on Spartoo's expertise acquired over its 15 years of experience in the sale of footwear and fashion items, whether in logistics, transportation or the digitalization of physical points of sale. Representing approximately 9% of the Company's business volume in 2020, this range of third-party services works in synergy with the consumer offering (B2C) and ensures continuous improvement in service quality while enabling Spartoo to reduce its unit costs, particularly transportation.

TOOBone covers four distinct and complementary services:

Fulfilment solutions , enabling brands and e-retailers to use Spartoo's logistics infrastructure;

, enabling brands and e-retailers to use Spartoo's logistics infrastructure; E-commerce , ensuring that partners can benefit from the full range of e-commerce services developed by the Company;

, ensuring that partners can benefit from the full range of e-commerce services developed by the Company; Digital Shops , deploying a cash register software to operate and digitize physical shops; and

, deploying a cash register software to operate and digitize physical shops; and Shipping solutions, consisting of a transport commissioning business aimed at reducing partners' transport costs in France and abroad.

Several companies and reference sites have already opted for this offer, such as Pataugas, Palladium and Oakwood.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, stated: The very positive launch of the TOOBone offer demonstrates the expertise of our teams and our organization resulting from our in-depth knowledge of the supply chain accumulated over the years in Europe. We are now able to offer to brands, independent stores and e-retailers a complete range of services based on our proven and recognized expertise, integrating the entire value chain of e-commerce, including logistics, transportation and development of their online activities in France and internationally. In addition to ensuring a complementary revenue stream to our BtoC activity, the deployment and mutualization of these services with our partners allows us to continuously improve their quality while supporting profitability

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

