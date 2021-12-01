€3 million loan for the development of a long-acting ivermectin-based drug designed to protect against Covid-19 and its variants for several weeks (mdc-TTG program)

€1 million grant from the French Ministry of Industry's call for project "Resilience", which is part of the France Recovery Plan, for its new laboratory at the Jacou site, France

"Bpifrance is a long-standing partner of our company", said Jaime Arango, CFO of MedinCell. "It has already provided financial support for several of our projects, as it is doing today with our Covid-19 research program, which aims to develop a protective treatment against the virus and its variants.

Bpifrance is also supporting the company's overall growth by supporting the investments needed to expand and advance our portfolio, which will result in increased activity at our Jacou site."

"We are delighted to renew our confidence in MedinCell and to support its growth through a €3 million loan, which will help finance its R&D work on high-potential technologies in the healthcare field," said Bpifrance.

> The company will provide an update on the development of its portfolio at the half-yearly results presentation on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

