Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
Tradegate
26.11.21
10:50 Uhr
51,80 Euro
-0,16
-0,31 %
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2021 | 18:05
Index: Anticipated adjustment in the Index due to Tender Offer in ICA - SE0000652216

The following information is based on a press release from Murgrona Holding AB
published on November 29, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Acquirer Murgrona Holding AB announced that it has acquired approximately
60% shares in ICA Gruppen AB (ICA, SE0000652216). Upon the tender offer getting
minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust according to Section 3.1 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities "
and will remove ICA from the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
