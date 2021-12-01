Index: Anticipated adjustment in the Index due to Tender Offer in ICA - SE0000652216

The following information is based on a press release from Murgrona Holding AB published on November 29, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Acquirer Murgrona Holding AB announced that it has acquired approximately 60% shares in ICA Gruppen AB (ICA, SE0000652216). Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities " and will remove ICA from the index. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com