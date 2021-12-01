Halfords Group PLC: Proposed Fundraise to raise -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Proposed Fundraise to raise up to c.GBP64 million to part fund the Acquisition of National

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Proposed Fundraise to raise up to c.GBP64 million to part fund the Acquisition of National 01-Dec-2021 / 16:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 December 2021

Halfords Group PLC

("Halfords" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Proposed Fundraise to raise up to c.GBP64 million to part fund the Acquisition of National

Halfords, the UK's largest provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its intention to conduct a placing of new ordinary shares of one penny each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Placing Shares") (the "Placing").

In conjunction with the Placing, certain directors of the Company also intend to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Management Subscription Shares") at the Offer Price (as defined below) (the "Management Subscription"). The total contributed by directors of the Company (the "Directors") in the Management Subscription is expected to be GBP125k.

In addition to the Placing and the Management Subscription, there will be an offer made by the Company on the PrimaryBid platform of new Ordinary Shares (the "Retail Shares") at the Offer Price (the "Retail Offer"), to provide retail investors with an opportunity to participate in the equity fundraise. A separate announcement will be made regarding the Retail Offer and its terms.

It is intended that the Placing, Management Subscription and Retail Offer (together, the "Fundraise") will result in the Company raising total gross proceeds of up to c.GBP64 million. The total number of Placing Shares, Management Subscription Shares and Retail Shares are expected to represent up to approximately 9.9 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital.

The Placing, which is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"), will be launched immediately following release of this announcement. Investec Bank plc ("Investec") and Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt" and together with Investec, the "Banks") are acting as Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners in respect of the Placing. The number of Placing Shares and the price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed (the "Offer Price") will be agreed by the Banks and Halfords following the close of the Bookbuild.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement (this announcement together with the Appendices being the "Announcement"). The Management Subscription Shares will be subscribed for on the basis agreed pursuant to subscription letters with the Company, and the Retail Shares will be subscribed for on the basis of the terms and conditions of the Retail Offer, rather than pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in Appendix 1 to this Announcement.

Reasons for the Fundraise

The Company has agreed to acquire Axle Group Holdings Ltd ("National"), a well-established business in the tyre and automotive servicing, maintenance and repair ("SMR") market, on a cash free, debt free basis, for total consideration of GBP62 million, subject to adjustment for normalised working capital (the "Acquisition"), as announced separately this afternoon (the "Acquisition Announcement"). The Acquisition consideration will be paid fully in cash on the date of completion, which is expected to be 9 December 2021. In order to deliver the significant synergies associated with the Acquisition, Halfords expects to further invest c.GBP17 million on associated capital expenditure and c.GBP2 million on integration costs.

The Directors believe the Acquisition is both strategically and financially compelling. Further details on the Acquisition can be found in the Acquisition Announcement, including the strategic and financial rationale. This Announcement should be read in conjunction with the Acquisition Announcement.

Following completion of the Fundraise, the Company will use the net proceeds of the Fundraise to part fund the Acquisition. Going forward, the Company believe it is appropriate to operate with lower financial leverage targets than previously communicated, with the Group now targeting a post-IFRS 16 Net Debt / EBITDA ratio of no greater than 1.8x (moving to 2.3x for M&A) (0.0x to 0.8x for M&A on a pre-IFRS 16 basis). Aside from the Acquisition, the Placing allows the Company to maintain balance sheet flexibility for potential future cash outflows, including: an inventory rebuild once supply chain challenges have subsided; ongoing strong-returning capex investment focused on Motoring Services; and further M&A opportunities in Motoring Services.

Appendix 1 to this Announcement sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

Structure of Fundraise and shareholder consultation

Halfords acknowledges that it is seeking to issue new Ordinary Shares amounting up to approximately 9.9% of its existing issued ordinary share capital on a non-pre-emptive basis. Members of the Board have consulted with the Company's major institutional shareholders ahead of the release of this Announcement. These shareholders are supportive of the proposed structure, which has been chosen to minimise costs, time to completion and use of management time, and which the Directors believe is the most appropriate structure to deliver financing for the Acquisition.

In addition, the Board has also considered the effect of the Fundraise on its retail shareholders and therefore determined to make available the Retail Offer to provide retail shareholders with the opportunity to take part in the Fundraise. The Board's unanimous view is that the Placing, Management Subscription and Retail Offer are in the best interests of shareholders, as well as wider stakeholders in Halfords.

Details of the Placing, Admission and Lock-up

Investec and Peel Hunt will commence the Bookbuild immediately following the release of this Announcement and it is expected to close as soon as practicable thereafter.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 to this Announcement. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the Placing.

The Placing Shares, the Management Subscription Shares and the Retail Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares at that time. This includes the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared or paid in respect of such Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares, the Management Subscription Shares and the Retail Shares.

The number of Placing Shares and the Offer Price will be agreed by the Banks and Halfords following the close of the Bookbuild. The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild, pricing and allocations are at the discretion of the Banks and Halfords. Details of the Offer Price and the number of Placing Shares, Management Subscription Shares and Retail Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

Applications have been made for the Placing Shares, Management Subscription Shares and Retail Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") (together "Admission"). It is expected that settlement for the Placing Shares, the Retail Offer and the Management Subscription Shares and Admission will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 6 December 2021 (or, in any case, such later date as may be agreed between the Company and the Banks).

The Placing, the Management Subscription and the Retail Offer are conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement entered into today between the Company and the Banks (the "Placing Agreement") not being terminated in accordance with its terms. The Placing Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and undertakings from the Company in favour of the Banks relating to the Group and its business. In addition, the Company has agreed to indemnify the Banks and their affiliates in relation to certain liabilities they may incur in respect of the Placing. The Banks can terminate the Placing Agreement at any time prior to Admission in certain customary circumstances, including in the event of a breach of the Company's representations and warranties given in the Placing Agreement, the failure of the Company to comply with its obligations under the Placing Agreement or the occurrence of a material adverse change.

Pursuant to the Placing Agreement, the Company has agreed to a lock-up pursuant to which it has undertaken to the Banks that at any time between the date of the Placing Agreement and 120 days after the date of Admission it will not, and will procure that no Group company will, without the prior written consent of the Banks (i) directly or indirectly, issue, allot, offer, lend, mortgage, assign, charge, pledge, sell, contract to sell or issue, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell or issue, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any Ordinary Shares or interest in Ordinary Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or substantially similar to, Ordinary Shares or any interest in Ordinary Shares; or (ii) enter into any swap or other transaction or arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of Ordinary Shares, whether any such swap or transaction described in (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of Ordinary Shares or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Appendix 1 to this Announcement sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

Capitalised words and expression in this Announcement shall the meanings given in Appendix 2.

Enquiries

Halfords Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 7483 457 415 Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations Investec (Joint Global Co-ordinator, Bookrunner and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 David Flin / Chris Baird / Alex Penney Peel Hunt (Joint Global Co-ordinator, Bookrunner and Broker) George Sellar / Tom Ballard / Andrew Clark (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Jock Maxwell MacDonald / Sohail Akbar (ECM Syndicate) Powerscourt (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 halfords@powerscourt-group.com Rob Greening / Nick Hayns

The person responsible for releasing this Announcement is Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer.

