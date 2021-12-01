DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: TWIN MIRROR: THE PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER SELF-PUBLISHED BY DONTNOD IS AVAILABLE ON STEAM

Paris, December 1st, 2021 - DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, is excited to announce the Steam release of its psychological thriller, Twin Mirror , first self-published game by the studio.

After the release of this narrative adventure on Playstation®4, Xbox OneTM and thanks to its partnership with Epic Games for exclusive PC distribution in the first year, Twin MirrorTM is coming on Steam, the leading distribution platform for PC gaming. Furthermore, for the release of the Chinese version, which will be distributed via Steam in this territory, DONTNOD will benefit from the support of Tencent's teams.

This release will strengthen the studio's royalties, which tripled during the first half of the current fiscal year.

DONTNOD invites players to start their adventure in Basswood by playing the free demo of the game, which is ready to download now from the Steam store page for a short time. Game progress and any achievements unlocked will be saved and carried over to the game if players choose to purchase it afterwards.

Sam Higgs left his hometown, and everyone he knows, behind two years ago. The death of his best friend Nick calls him back to confront the town's troubled past-and his own. He soon becomes drawn into a dangerous web of intrigue as all is not as it seems in the small town of Basswood, West Virginia.

Forced to face himself and the townsfolk, ex-investigative journalist Sam struggles to balance the scales of reconciliation and his life-changing investigation. He must decide how much he's willing to risk to uncover the mysteries of his hometown.

Sam has a Mind Palace, an expansive and unique part of his mind where he can revisit his past, relive old memories, and reconstruct events to gather clues and predict the story's key turning points. His analytical and logical mind can often lead to awkward interactions and unintentional hurt.

This is where Sam's Double comes in: it is the more social and empathetic side of himself that only he can see. This ally guides Sam through social interactions and helps him navigate a society that sometimes rejects singularity. Through these human qualities, the Double can offer Sam an alternative when he needs to make important decisions.

Every decision, every interaction, and every discovery will influence the direction of Sam's investigation and will ultimately determine how much of himself he's willing to sacrifice. There are no right or wrong answers - each player will live a truly unique experience tailored by their very own decisions.

The evocative soundtrack of Twin Mirror is also available for digital purchase on various online music streaming services, gathered here.

Along with Steam, Twin Mirror, co-produced with Shibuya Productions, is also available on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation®4 (PlayStation®Store), and Xbox One (Microsoft®Store). The game is also compatible with PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

DONTNOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DONTNOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, starting with Twin Mirror, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Shibuya Productions

Founded in 2014, Shibuya Productions is a Monaco based company, with a subsidiary in Japan, specialized in animation and video games with strong content such as Astroboy Reboot, Shenmue III and Cobra Return of Joe Gillian. Shibuya Productions also produces mangas, documentaries and fiction films while playing an international role in the Pop Culture recognition by organizing the unique yearly event MAGIC both in Monaco and Kyoto. https://www.shibuya-productions.com/ https://www.magic-ip.com

