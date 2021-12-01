DGAP-News: United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)
UBA Group Dominates the 2021 Banker Awards, Wins 'African Bank of the Year'
Breaks the Banker Magazine Record as it wins Best Bank in Nigeria and 12 of Its Subsidiaries
LAGOS, Nigeria, December 1, 2021/-- Africa's global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) (www.UBAgroup.com) Plc yet again, reaffirms its leadership position across Africa, as the bank has been globally recognised as the African Bank of the year 2021 by the Banker Magazine, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London.
