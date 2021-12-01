United Bank for Africa Plc: UBA Group Dominates the 2021 Banker Awards, Wins 'African Bank of the Year'

Breaks the Banker Magazine Record as it wins Best Bank in Nigeria and 12 of Its Subsidiaries

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Africa's global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) (www.UBAgroup.com) Plc yet again, reaffirms its leadership position across Africa, as the bank has been globally recognised as the African Bank of the year 2021 by the Banker Magazine, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London.

UBA's solid financial performance, its excellent service delivery to customers and its continuous role of facilitating rapid economic growth across the African continent were some of the reasons that led to the bank being named best bank in 12 of its African subsidiaries and in Nigeria. UBA Nigeria Plc, UBA Benin UBA Burkina Faso UBA Cameroon, UBA Chad, UBA Congo Brazzaville, UBA Cote D'Ivoire, UBA Gabon, UBA Guinea, UBA Liberia, UBA Senegal, UBA Sierra Leone and UBA Zambia all came out top as the best banks in their respective countries.

This will not be a first for UBA. In 2020, six of its subsidiaries in Benin, Cote D'Ivoire, Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Zambia were winners of the Best Bank award. This year, the UBA Group is breaking a record with its exceptional wins as African Bank of the Year and Bank of the year in 13 countries. The total 14 awards makes it the first time ever in the history of the almost 100 years of The banker, that any banking group will be clinching as many as 14 wins in a single year.

At the Virtual award ceremony which was held on December 1st 2021, the Middle East and Africa Editor for The Banker, John Everington, explained at the event that a rigorous and highly analytical process is made annually to reach the decision for each Bank of the Year award and the institution's reputation for independence, authority and integrity is thoroughly applied to each submission.

"While several African banks impressed the judges this year, there was no doubt as to the worthiest recipient of the Bank of the Year for Africa - UBA Group - a clear winner across a wide range of criteria. UBA has performed impressively across its footprint with a strong financial performance across most of its markets," Everington said.

UBA's Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, who expressed delight over the recognition from The Banker stated "Like I always say, at UBA, we must be doing something right. Winning 14 total awards in13 subsidiaries and the Bank of the Year on the African continent is a big achievement."

Continuing, Uzoka said, "The recognitions come as a reassurance that we are on track in consolidating our leadership position in Africa, as we continue to create superior value for all our stakeholders. We have our millions of customers across the globe and our many thousands of staff to thank for this. They are the very reason why we keep winning."

Since 1926, the Bank of the Year awards has been celebrating the best of global banking and is regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence. The 2021 edition highlights those institutions that have outshone their peers in terms of performance, strategic initiatives and response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Banker Magazine is a publication of the Financial Times - a leading global finance news publication which has been in existence since 1888. The Banker magazine is the definitive reference in international banking for high level decision makers.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries.

With presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.

