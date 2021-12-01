Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
01.12.2021
Atos International: Atos completes the acquisition of AppCentrica to grow its Salesforce and Cloud application capabilities in Canada

Paris, France, December 1, 2021 - Atostoday announced that it has completed the acquisition of AppCentrica, a Canadian-based technology and management consulting company specializing in Cloud Application and Salesforce services.

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Toronto, AppCentrica is a cloud services company offering business transformation consulting, Cloud Application modernization and development, as well as Salesforce and MuleSoft consulting. The company sells its services in North America to large enterprises and reputable partners, with a strong vertical focus in financial services and manufacturing industries. The acquisition will add a highly skilled team of approximately 90 Cloud Application and Salesforce services experts to Atos.

"This is a new, exciting chapter for Atos in Canada. With AppCentrica becoming part of the Atos family, we are enhancing our expertise in Canada in strategic domains. Aligned with our mission statement, we will continue to accelerate our collaborations with our customers to provide them with secured, decarbonized digital solutions as part of their business transformation programs," said Valerie Milone, Chief Country Officer, Atos in Canada.

"This is an exciting day for AppCentrica, our customers, and our staff. Joining the Atos team will accelerate our mutual growth in Canada, provide a platform to deliver AppCentrica's Enterprise Cloud Transformation services at scale, and create new and exciting opportunities for our employees," said Ed Nemes, CEO and Co-founder of AppCentrica.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti - +33
Press Relations: Laura Fau - +33 6 73 64 04 18 - laura.fau@atos.net
North America Press Relations: Maggie Wainscott - +1 903 262 8169 - maggie.wainscott@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Atos completes the acquisition of AppCentrica to grow its Salesforce and Cloud application capabilities in Canada (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72981a26-de48-47a6-a680-3651f8073497)

