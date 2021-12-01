Nepra Foods Is Rolling Out the Red Carpet for the National Debut of PROPASTA at Natural Foods Expo West

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, will debut its new consumer line of PROPASTA frozen meals at Natural Products Expo West, which takes place March 8-12th, 2022 in Anaheim, CA. To maximize the impact of this national debut, Nepra has secured a double booth to showcase sales collateral and serve samples of various PROPASTA meals including Spaghetti and Meatballs, Ricotta-stuffed Ravioli, and Chicken Chow Mein.

Natural Products Expo, part of the New Hope Network family of brands, is the premier trade show for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. Professionals from around the world attend to network, learn, sample, and buy new products. Established brands like KIND, Cascadian Farms, Applegate, Califia Farms, and hundreds more use the event as a launching pad for new releases. Natural Products Expo is also the pre-eminent platform for new and emerging brands, attracting major retailers like Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme Markets, and other buyers who are looking for the next big thing.

This year's Expo will feature industry leaders like Cedarlane Natural Foods, Chosen Foods, Conagra Brands, Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods, General Mills, Goya Foods, Red's All Natural, Stonewall Kitchen, Tofurky, and others. As an emerging innovator, PROPASTA will stand out with nutritious meals that offer bioavailable plant-based protein, balanced carbs, are naturally free of gluten and the top nine allergens - a combination no other frozen food brand can claim.

"I am so proud to be able to debut PROPASTA as our community comes together again at Expo West. It is powerful to synergize with key retailers, foodies, and influencers that align in our belief that a big part of sustainability is making nutritious plant-based meals easy for people to eat," says Nepra's VP of CPG Sales, Kate Cash

The 8'x20' PROPASTA booth will be located on Level 200 in the North Hall, Booth N1743, as part of the "Hot Products" section.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. NepraFoods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts

Joel Primus

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

David Wood, CEO

david.wood@neprafoods.com

(720)-729-8500

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675585/Nepra-Foods-Is-Rolling-Out-the-Red-Carpet-for-the-National-Debut-of-PROPASTA-at-Natural-Foods-Expo-West