Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) (the "Issuer") held on November 30, 2021:

The report on the voting results is as follows:

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person (For: 11,880,613 Shares, Against: 217, 571) the number of directors was set at three.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld Mark Jarvis 11,920,604 177,580 Eric Schneider 12,096,024 2,160 Brian Usher-Jones 12,097,984 200



3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

By vote of proxy (For: 12,097,984 Shares, Withheld: 200 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Financial Statements

By vote of proxy (For 12,097,964 Shares, Against 220 Shares), the financial statements of the Company, together with the auditors' report thereon, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 were received and approved.

5. Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For 11,913,553 Shares, Against 184,631 Shares), the stock option plan of the Company was approved for the ensuing year.

For further information, contact Mark Jarvis at 416 637 2181, extension 310.

