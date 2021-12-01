Comments on results from HERACLES Phase 2 trial and from early access program (EAP) in gastrointestinal acute Graft-vs-Host-Disease (GI aGvHD)

Company to also provide a corporate update during webcast

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, announced today that it will comment clinical data scheduled to be presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and provide a corporate update for shareholders and the broader financial community during a dedicated webcast on Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 12:00 pm EST 6:00 pm CET).

The webcast will be held following the presentation on December 11th, during theASH Annual Meetingof additional clinical data for lead-candidate MaaT013 in gastro-intestinal acute Graft-vs-host-Disease (GI aGvHD) from the Phase 2 HERACLES trial (NCT03359980,N=24) and from an Early Access Program (EAP, N=52) in France.

Webcast details:

Date/Time: Monday, December 13, 2021; 6:00 pm CET

Registration: To register for the live webcast, please click here.

Speakers: Hervé Affagard, CEO co-founder of MaaT Pharma, Dr John Weinberg, MD, Chief Medical Officer at MaaT Pharmaand Prof. Mohamad Mohty, Professor and head of the Hematology and Cellular Therapy Department at the Saint-Antoine Hospital, Assistance Publique des Hôpitaux de Paris and Sorbonne University.

The webcast will be held in French, with English subtitles. Q&A session will be in French and English.

Replay: A replay will be made available on the Company's website for at least 90 days. Presentation slides will be made available in French and in English.

About MaaT013

MaaT013 is a full-ecosystem, off-the-shelf, standardized, pooled-donor, Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy. It is characterized by a consistently high diversity and richness of microbial species and the presence of ButycoreTM (group of bacterial species known to produce anti-inflammatory metabolites). MaaT013 aims to restore the symbiotic relationship between the patient's functional gut microbiome and their immune system to correct the responsiveness and tolerance of immune functions and thus reduce steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal-predominant aGvHD. MaaT013 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). MaaT013 was investigated in a Phase 2 clinical trial (HERACLES, NCT03359980) and is being administered in an early access program in France.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Our powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of our pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaTPharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

