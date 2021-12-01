Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
PR Newswire
01.12.2021 | 19:34
Oliver Wyman Announces Partner Promotions For 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman today announced 62 senior professionals have been named Partners of the firm, representing the largest class of new Partners the Firm has ever had.

"Our new partners will deliver breakthrough impact to our clients around the world," said Nick Studer, President and CEO, Oliver Wyman. "They are highly talented trusted advisors and deep specialists who are dedicated to the success of our clients and our people. I'm confident that their contributions to Oliver Wyman in the future will be vast."

Effective January 1, 2022, the firm's new Partners are listed below in alphabetical order.

DEAN ADDIS - London

TOMAS ANDERSSON - Stockholm

ALEX BECKER - Chicago

VIRGILE BERTOLA - Paris

MANOJ BHOJWANI- New York

MAX-ALEXANDER BORRECK - Munich

ROBBIE BOURKE - London

JESSICA CLEMPNER - London

PILAR DEARRIBA - Madrid

MARIANNE DEBAINS - Paris

NIKOLAI DIENEROWITZ - London

BEN DIETL - New York

STEFAN DOBLER - New York

MUSTAFA DOMANIC - Dubai

MELANIE DUNN - Seattle

DEAN FAULKNER - London

TOM FLEMING - Paris

FRANCOIS FRANZL - New York

TIMMO FREUDL-GIERKE - Berlin

DAVIDE FURLAN - Milan

JULIA GOLDNER - Philadelphia

JAMES GORDON - Sydney

KATE GRADY - San Francisco

JULIAN GRANGER-BEVAN - Sydney

ALISON GRIGG - London

DOMINIQUE GUILHEM - Paris

KATIE GUNN - Boston

RUPERT HARRISON - London

RORY HEILAKKA - New York

FELIPE HILDEBRAND - Sao Paulo

MICHAEL HO - Hong Kong

DILEK IZEK - Amsterdam

SYED JAFRI - Dubai

SAMIR JAVERI - London

CHRISTOPHER JOHNSTONE - London

AMRUTA KELKAR - New York

UDY KHEMANI - New York

TRAVIS KISTLER - Washington

ANDREW KODESCH -San Francisco

DANIEL LEBLANC - Dallas

JAIME LIZARRAGA RODRIGUEZ - Madrid

LAURA MACONI - Sao Paulo

PHILIPP METTENHEIMER - Frankfurt

AHMAD MOURTADA - Doha

MIKE MOYLAN-JONES - London

CORNELIA NEUMANN - Amsterdam

BERND OEHRING - Munich

MAKSIM RYABUKHIN - Moscow

ANGREZ SARAN - London

DANA SCARDIGLI - New York

COSIMO SCHIAVONE - New York

MARC SCHOEFER - Frankfurt

ILINA SEN - San Francisco

SARAH SNIDER - Philadelphia

RAN STRUL - New York

PRADEEP SURESH - Houston

ARCHAG TOULOUMIAN - Paris

TONI TUGORES - New York

KK VENKATA - Singapore

CAROLYN VO - Dallas

STEVEN WALSH - Dallas

DUSTIN WISOTZKY - Munich

About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities.Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330561/Oliver_Wyman_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
