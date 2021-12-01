Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces today that it has successfully completed the sale of its entire stake in the capital of Eurazeo.

In 2021, Tikehau Capital has thus disposed a total of 5,165,207 Eurazeo shares at an average price of €77.48.

The Group's investment in Eurazeo generated profits of €182m1 for Tikehau Capital over the entire holding period, i.e. an IRR2 of 10.7%.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €31.8 billion of assets under management (as of 30 September 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.9 billion of shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 672 employees (as of 30 September 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

1 including dividends

2 Internal Rate of Return

