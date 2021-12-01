SEIF S.p.A: CLOSING OF THE THIRD AND FINAL "SEIF 2019 - 2021 WARRANTS" EXERCISE PERIOD

PRESS RELEASE

CLOSING OF THE THIRD AND FINAL "SEIF 2019 - 2021 WARRANTS" EXERCISE PERIOD

Roma, December 1st, 2021 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto ("Società" o "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, listed on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Growth Paris, announces that the third and final subscription period for the "Warrant SEIF 2019-2021" (ISIN IT0005364143) ("Warrants") expired on 30 November 2021. Warrant holders were entitled to request the exercise of the Warrants from 15 November 2021 until 30 November 2021, initial and final terms included ("Third Exercise Period").

During the Third Exercise Period, n. 40,000 Warrants were exercised and n. 10,000 SEIF ordinary shares were consequently subscribed, at the price of Euro 0.97 for each share, for a total countervalue of Euro 9,700.00.

The SEIF shares subscribed are made available for trading today - through Monte Titoli S.p.A. - and have regular dividend rights equal to those of the SEIF ordinary shares traded on Euronext Growth Milan on the effective exercise date of the Warrants.

SEIF's new share capital amounts to Euro 2,509,700, divided into 25,010,000 ordinary shares, with no indication of their expressed nominal value. In accordance with the provisions of article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, the certificate with the indication of the new share capital will be filed at Registro delle Imprese in the respect of the terms provided by law and will be the subject of a press release pursuant to the Euronext Growth Milan Regulation.

For further information, please refer to the Warrant Regulations available on the website www.seif-spa.it (Investor Relations section).

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.



