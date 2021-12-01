The "Vinyl Ester Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global vinyl ester resin market looks promising with opportunities in pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint and coatings industries.

The global vinyl ester resin market declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin. Polynt-Reichhold, AOC Aliancys, INEOS, Swancor, Showa Denko and others are among the major vinyl ester resin manufacturers.

A total of 139 figures/charts and 97 tables are provided in this 190-page report to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global vinyl ester resin market report, then read this report.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global vinyl ester resin market by end use industry, material type, product type, and region.

Features of the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market

Market Size Estimates: Vinyl Ester Resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Vinyl Ester Resin market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material type, and product type in terms of value shipment.

Regional Analysis: Vinyl Ester Resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, chemistry types and regions for the global vinyl ester resin market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global vinyl ester resin market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Chemistry

3.3.1: Bisphenol-A Vinyl Ester Resin

3.3.2: Novolac Vinyl Ester Resin

3.3.3: Brominated Vinyl Ester Resin

3.3.4: Other Chemistries

3.4: Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

3.4.1.1: Pipes and Tanks

3.4.1.2: Construction

3.4.1.3: Transportation

3.4.1.4: Other Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP)

3.4.2: Paints and Coatings

3.4.3: Other End Use Industries

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Chemistry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Polynt REICHHOLD Group

7.2: Ashland Inc.

7.3: AOC

7.4: Swancor Ind. Co., Ltd.

7.5: Showa Denko K.K.

7.6: Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

7.7: Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

7.8: Allnex

