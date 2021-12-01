Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("Team" or the "Company") Creates 100% owned Media Division.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce the creation of Polar Bear Universal Media Corp. ("Polar Bear") resulting in a new media division for the Company.

Founded by top award-winning industry veterans with extensive experience in; traditional and digital entertainment, marketing, licensing, sponsorship, corporate strategy and partnerships, education, and video and mobile gaming. Polar Bear will create and implement compelling narratives and content intrinsically integrated across multiple mediums in innovative ways to produce strong return on investment dollars for our partners and collaborators.

Polar Bear will cultivate, design, and execute on projects in metaverse creation and new technologies. The first project includes integrated global campaigns, the development of a wholly-owned metaverse, an immersive giant screen film, suitable for IMAX theatres, TV pilot designed for a major streaming service (Netflix, Apple, Amazon), free-to-play mobile games, an influencer campaigns, including key partnerships with major global brands.

"Polar Bear is the culmination of my life's work in entertainment and marketing. The opportunities offered to create and distribute actual engagement between brands and consumers is truly a win win scenario, where consumers get the content and the engagement they want, at no cost to them and brands and corporate partners get meaningful effective ROI on their marketing expense - we firmly believe this can and will be a Media company like no other," explains Scott Davis, President of Polar Bear Universal.

"This investment will play a significant role in shaping our portfolio in the future. Not only from fiscal performance but through cross brand enhancement and synergies. The team has come together very well and already presented significant opportunities. As these opportunities come to fruition, we look forward to sharing them with our shareholders," stated CEO Arni Johannson.

Polar Bear will be led by Scott Davis, Scott has over 25 years' experience in marketing with a primary focus in sponsorship and business development in the entertainment industry. His experience includes virtually every role in the creation, evaluation, sale, activation, distribution, and marketing and promotion of integrated sponsorship properties. He has worked for or with sponsors, evaluation firms, agencies, media partners, licensing firms, sponsor rights holders, and corporate partners. The majority of his experience has been in the demographic of action sports and other core markets. He specializes in the global campaign integration and leverage of large companies marketing, promotions, sponsorship and corporate partnership strategies.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

Contact:

Arni Johannson, CEO

604-960-1878

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and it's wholly-owned subsidiaries, including the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106160