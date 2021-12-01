Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Egypt Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 379 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Egypt data center market report.
Egypt data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.20% during the period 2020-2026. Egypt data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 11 Existing Data Centers and 1 Upcoming Facility Spread across 4 cities, including Cairo, and Other Cities (6 October City, Mansura, and the Ramadan City)
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Increased digitalization in Egypt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shift from on-premises data centers to colocation and managed hosting, its strategic location as a gateway between the Middle East & Africa and Europe, and government initiatives are the major drivers of the data center market in Egypt.
- Cairo is the major data center hub in Egypt, housing 8 existing third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing capacity in the country. Locations such as 6 October City, New Alamein City, and Ramadan City are also expected to witness increased investment in the forecast period.
- GPX Global Systems, EGID, Etisalat Misr, Telecom Egypt, Raya Data Center, and ECC Solutions are among the major colocation providers in Egypt. Telecom operators are the major revenue contributors to the data center market in Egypt.
- The Government of Egypt has introduced its Egypt Vision 2030 that aims to achieve certain national goals by 2030, including digital transformation in the country. A new administrative and commercial capital is also being built in Egypt, to house government ministries and embassies in the country.
- Egypt is anticipated to increase the share of electricity produced from renewable sources to 20% by 2022 and 42% by 2035, with wind energy contributing 14%, hydro power 2%, photovoltaic (PV) 22%, and concentrating solar power (CSP) 3% by 2035.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 11
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01
- Coverage: 4+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Egypt
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants - List of 6 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 10 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors
Egypt Data Center Market - Segmentation
- In Egypt, most data centers are designed to cool servers through air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors fueling the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.
- Egypt has adopted diesel generators in most data centers in the country.
- Majority of the data center facilities in Egypt are adopting N+1 redundancy for diesel generators with fuel back up of up to 24 hours.
- In Egypt, Government entities such as ACUD - Administrative Capital for Urban Development, Commercial International Bank, Agricultural Bank of Egypt, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) operates their own data centers that are certified as Tier III standard facilities by Uptime Institute.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Egypt Data Center Market - Dynamics
The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises will increase the adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure during the forecast period. GPX Global Systems, EGID, Etisalat Misr, Telecom Egypt, Raya Data Center, and ECC Solutions are among the major colocation providers in Egypt. Telecom operators are the major revenue contributors to the data center market in Egypt. The government is also developing a new administrative capital that will boost digitalization and technology adoption in the future. For instance, Shaker Group provides design work for architecture, structure, information systems, electrical, HVAC systems, fire protection and light current systems at the new administrative capital in Egypt. Moreover, In Dubai, CyberKnight has partnered with Arista Networks to address the challenges related to security for private, hybrid, and public cloud data centers. Arista Networks provides networking solutions for cloud environments that include Ethernet switches, routers, and Extensible Operating System (EOS) which is expected to gain momentum in the Egypt data center market. In Egypt, it has undertaken projects such as National Bank of Egypt Data Center, Mansoura 2 Data Center, and New Giza Data Center. It has completed over 20 data center projects and has undertaken City Operation Center, a data center project, in the new capital of Egypt with a capacity of around 500 racks creating opportunities for the players to accelerate the growth in the Egypt market.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers
- 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment
- Increase in Digital Economy in Egypt
Egypt Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Cairo
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco System
- Dell Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Orascom Construction
- RZ Products
- Shaker Group
- Sterling & Wilson
- Summit Technology Solutions
- United Egypt
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 4Energy
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- Etisalat Group
- Orange Business Services
- Raya Data Center
- GPX Global Systems
- Telecom Egypt
