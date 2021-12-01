Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV: OGN) (OTCQX: OGNRF) ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.
Mr. Paddy Nicol, President & CEO will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 10:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.
Please register by clicking the link below:
https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-17
About Orogen Royalties Inc.
Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.
About VID
VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/
