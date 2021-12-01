Cyberlux Corporation Announces Mr. Aaron Goodman as a New Member of the Board of Directors to Help Guide the Company's Acquisition Strategy and Accelerate Market Segment Growth

Mr. Goodman brings broad experience in the financial industry and a deep understanding of technology to the Cyberlux Board of Directors to assist the Company in achieving its objective of uplisting to the NASDAQ exchange.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, announced today that Mr. Aaron Goodman has joined the Board of Directors as a new director who will help guide the corporate acquisition strategy and execution. Mr. Goodman brings significant experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to Cyberlux, and he has held senior leadership positions at some of the world's largest financial firms. Mr. Goodman also brings an extensive knowledge of technology and Big Data to the Cyberlux Board of Directors and will help drive the Company's objective to uplist to the NASDAQ exchange.

For over 20 years, Mr. Goodman has had a distinguished career in the Investment Banking, Hedge Fund and Private Equity industries, focusing on business growth through technology, M&A and corporate strategy. He has held various C-level Executive positions as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer for several of the largest international investment banks and institutional securities firms. As Senior Managing Director of Institutional Securities for Morgan Stanley, Mr. Goodman collaborated in the M&A due diligence process for acquisition and divestiture recommendations, including the integration of global technology for the acquisition of Saxon Mortgage, incorporating $700 million in assets and 1,600 employees. Additionally, as head of technology for FirstKey, a startup funded by Cerberus Capital, Mr. Goodman was responsible for the technology and integration plans for company's acquisitions.

While working at Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds with $140 billion in assets under management, Mr. Goodman worked directly with CEO Ray Dalio on implementing his firm-wide mobile infrastructure and mobile application platform, which was utilized by all employees.

Most recently, Mr. Goodman was a top technology consultant with NewVantage Partners (NVP), a preeminent Management Consulting firm providing interim C-level leaders who specialize in Big Data, Data Science and Machine Learning. NVP Consultants assist in transformative deployments within Fortune 100 Financial and Insurance client enterprises.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated:

"We have searched all year for the best new director who can really help Cyberlux at every level, and I am so pleased and excited that we found Aaron and he has agreed to join the Board. As our CYBL community knows, we are on a mission and we need someone with the investment banking and M&A experience who also understands technology and how to create a sustainable strategic advantage through the leveraging of intellectual property and technology knowhow. Aaron is a phenomenal intellect and has tremendous experience that covers all four of our business units, from our Unmanned Aircraft Systems to our emerging Infrastructure Software Solutions software-as-a-service (SAAS) business unit. With Aaron on the team, I am even more confident that Cyberlux will reach our growth targets in the coming years and achieve our aggressive objectives, including the NASDAQ uplisting process."

Mr. Goodman commented:

"I look forward to working with the stellar Cyberlux team where I know my deep understanding of the M&A due diligence and integration processes, knowledge of technology markets, and my investment banking experience will truly help Cyberlux achieve their objectives and get to the next level of growth and performance. I am very excited by the vision and direction of the Company, the large, high-velocity markets the Company is targeting, and the aggressive growth plans the team has. In addition to M&A and strategic planning activities, I will add value to the Company through strengthening internal functions such as technology infrastructure, technical security, and corporate departments such as Finance, Human Resources and Recruiting. I am very excited to be part of this team."

To learn more about Mr. Goodman, please refer to his career profile on the LinkedIn website as follows:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aarongoodmanadvisory/

Moving forward, Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, with growth from current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units, all driving Cyberlux to be a leading technology growth company.

