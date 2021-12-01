Focus Financial Partners Announces Further Details for Second Investor Day on December 9

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it will host its second Investor Day via video live stream on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of Focus' management team will provide an update on the Company's business, competitive positioning, financial performance and prospects, as well as its 2025 growth strategy. The event will also include panel discussions, including Q&A, with a number of Focus' partner firms.

To register for the event and access the live stream, please use the following link which can also be found on the 2021 Investor Day page under Events in the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to join the live stream event, a replay and the Investor Day presentation slides will be available on the Company's website at the same address.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675626/Focus-Financial-Partners-Announces-Further-Details-for-Second-Investor-Day-on-December-9