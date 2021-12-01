KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Announces Programmatic Solution "Kidoz Connect" at AGM

Safe Programmatic Ad Sourcing at Scale to Reach Kids, Teens, and Parents

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced at the annual general meeting the safe programmatic ad sourcing solution "Kidoz Connect", for demand and supply partners designed to source, filter, and serve open market campaigns to the available unsold impressions on the Kidoz network and the result of the votes for the AGM.

At the AGM held on Wednesday November 24th in Anguilla, the Kidoz Inc. shareholders elected the Board of Directors: Tarrnie Williams Sr., Executive Chairman; Co-CEO's, Eldad Ben Tora, and Jason Williams; and non-executive directors Fiona Curtis, Claes Kalborg, and Moshe David as well as reappointed the Auditors, Davidson & Company and re-affirmed the Company's 2015 stock option plan.

Also, during the meeting, Kidoz officially launched the Company's COPPA compliant programmatic ad solution: Kidoz Connect. This new product release is a unique programmatic solution providing 'review & monetize' technology to enable open market ad sourcing at scale. Kidoz Connect creates a safe pipeline of advertising sources to be connected to the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network and funneled to the thousands of apps currently utilizing Kidoz monetization technology.

Programmatic advertising is the use of automated advertising technology to enable media buying and selling as opposed to traditional direct methods of digital advertising which involve humans interfacing to agree to deal terms. Kidoz Connect enables any brand, agency or DSP to programmatically reach the Kidoz unique inventory of over 300 million users accessible in a fully COPPA/GDPR compliant manner, through a single point of integration.

"It is the Kidoz mission to deliver best-in-class solutions to our advertiser and publisher partners that are compliant with Apple, Google, and strict government data privacy regulations," stated Jason Williams Kidoz Co-CEO. "Kidoz technology is built with privacy as a priority and we champion contextual advertising as a superior method of reaching target consumers. Kidoz publisher partners can monetize with human-curated safe advertising on a global scale and with the knowledge that their users' data is not compromised. Kidoz Connect is the latest product release to deliver enhanced value to our partners and we look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers to this new offering as we expand the Kidoz reach within the global digital advertising ecosystem."

"Kidoz Connect is currently live with select launch partners and we are actively developing and integrating a number of new sources that will together create the pipeline of programmatic ad campaigns available to Kidoz's app publisher network," commented Co-CEO Eldad Ben Tora. "As Kidoz advances its multiple product offerings, new opportunities arise in the bountiful mobile advertising ecosystem that is projected by eMarketer to exceed over US$400 billion by 2023 (eMarketer). Kidoz is perfectly positioned with powerful technology in a booming market and management anticipates a record Q4 and 2022 ahead."

