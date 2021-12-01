Anzeige
01.12.2021
Ultralox - WES LLC: Penco Access Control is Now an Ultralox Interlocking Technology Dealer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Ultralox Interlocking® Technology is proud to announce that Penco Access Control is now an Ultralox dealer serving Houston, Texas and the surrounding area.

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, Ultralox Interlocking® Technology is proud to announce the addition of Penco Access Control to the Ultralox dealer network. Penco Access Control will be fabricating the Ultralox premium aluminum deck railing system in house. This will provide lead times that, until now, were not possible with the traditional railing systems offered in the area. The Ultralox railing system is beautiful, cost effective with virtually no waste, making it a perfect fit for both commercial and residential applications. The innovative panelized railing solution can be produced in just a few minutes and is easily and quickly installed at any project site.

About Penco Access Control

Established in 2018, Penco Access Control is a family owned and operated business. Over the past few years Penco Access Control has made it their mission to provide customers with exceptional quality and value. This focus has helped them grow to be one of the largest fence and deck companies in Texas. "The Ultralox railing system will allow Penco to offer the perfect balance of beauty and strength" - Edgar Garcia

About Ultralox Interlocking® Technology

Ultralox Interlocking® Technology fabricates premium aluminum, powder-coated interlocking railing components. This construction process allows for installation without special tools, mechanical fasteners, or welding. The Eagan, Minnesota company strives to respect the environment by responsibly disposing of manufacturing waste and developing recyclable, maintenance-free products. Ultralox is an innovator in the metal railing industry with products for both commercial and residential applications. More information on Ultralox® and its product line can be found at https://ultralox.com

STEVE ADAMS
MARKETING MANAGER
Ultralox Interlocking
O: (612) 474-2619
marketing@ultralox.com

SOURCE: Ultralox - WES LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675111/Penco-Access-Control-is-Now-an-Ultralox-InterlockingR-Technology-Dealer

