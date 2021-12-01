Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to facilitate investor meetings for the Company.

"After recording strong third quarter 2021 results, our best financial and operating performance since early last year, the time is right to begin enhancing our profile with the investment community," said Marcel Vienneau, Chief Executive Officer. "We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public."

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting January 1st, 2022, for a period of six months ending on June 30th, 2022, and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Make Every Transaction An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

