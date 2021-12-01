- (PLX AI) - Visa November U.S. payments volume was 133% of 2019 levels, flat with October.
- • Card not present excluding travel was 152% of 2019, flat with October, while card present fell 2 points to 117% of 2019.
- • Monthly travel spending above 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began
- • Cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe transactions improved 11 points from October to 106% of 2019 in November, with card not present excluding travel volume up 7 points from October to 155% of 2019
- • Global processed transactions were 126% of 2019 in November, in line with October
