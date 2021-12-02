Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) ("CanadaBis" or "the Company") with its subsidiary Stigma Grow, is a Canadian cannabis concentrates company focused on capitalizing growth and diversification opportunities. The Company is proud to report certain operational updates.

Our goal remains steadfast: to be a profitable cash flowing company. Steady growth remains the key to our success, with our focus being on low cost, high quality products. Holding all services in house, we expect to continue to see profitable margins from all of our offerings. As the concentrates market continues to grow we will continue to introduce new products to the markets.

Over the next two months alone, we are launching 7 unique SKU's including

Grape Ape Resin infused Pre rolls with 41.8% THC the highest number seen(1) to date in the pre roll category. OG Lime killer Moon rocks (a combination of dried flower, live resin and kief) with up to 50% THC. A true legacy market product that is making its debut November 19th at the AGLC. High Priestess - an exciting new brand of "female focused" items. All of which were formulated with our retailers and budtenders feedback on products they hoped would enter the market. First High Priestess product is a new line of Organic Live Rosin Vape Carts Second is a revolutionary "Live CBD" vape carts providing multiple other cannabanoids and terp profiles that CBD distillate does not. Third, being a blend of live resin and live CBD vape cart, to bring balance. Holiday Line of Vape carts bringing joy to the season. Spiced apple Resin Vape cart Peppermint twist Resin Vape cart

"We are very excited to see the hard work of the team transfer to added sales and long term customers," says CEO Travis McIntyre.

Stigma Grow existing product line DAB BODS and NGL continues to do excellent and holding the number 1 spot in many categories of concentrates.(1)

The Company is thrilled to announce that is has signed Contracts with three more in house sales reps to provide more coverage to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, with Manitoba coming soon. The in house reps will have direct access to company data and provide direct feedback which will position Stigma Grow to compete with black market pricing and potency, "Our goal remains to attract consumers who, to-date, have been unmoved by the pricing and product selection of the legal market. The Company believes this approach will lead to long-term stable margins within an underserved niche - providing a great platform to build real, long-term revenues with impressive bottom-line performance," says Travis McIntyre, CEO

CanadaBis has also closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement consisting of 1,153,846 Units ("Unit") at a price of $0.13 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $150,000. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share warrant. Each common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three years following closing or until December 1, 2024.

The Units were offered to an accredited investor and all securities issued under the offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day or April 2, 2022. No finder fees were paid in connection with the financing.

About Stigma Grow

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

For more information on CanadaBis Capital, 1998643 (Stigma Grow), or INDICAtive Collection please visit www.canadabis.com, www.stigmagrow.ca, www.indicativecollection.ca or contact:

Investor Relations

Info@CanadaBis.com

1-888-STIGMA1

1 According to headset data October 2021



