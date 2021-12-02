EverGrow Coin: The Sandbox (Sand) and EverGrow, Among The Fastest Rising Cryptocurrencies of 2021

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / While Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways and Bitcoin is struggling to stay above $60k, some coins are still experiencing significant growth. The Sandbox, a play-to-earn game that utilizes blockchain, DeFi, and NFTs to allow players to create and build their games and digital assets, and also customize them. The Sandbox (SAND) has witnessed a spike in on-chain activity after the launch of SAND Alpha.

Another New cryptocurrency EverGrow which was launched just 8 weeks ago has already broken many previous crypto records and has more than 105K+ Token holders at the time of writing. EverGrow has distributed more than $28 Million in BUSD rewards and had achieved a billion in Marketcap.

The Sandbox (SAND) entry barrier has risen significantly and recently a virtual property was sold for $4.3 million. EverGrow Token also plans to launch their play to earn the game in the near future. Apart from the P2E game, EverGrow recently revealed its upcoming NFT marketplace and content subscription platform demo. The content subscription platform "crator.com" will provide users with access to excellent content from their favorite creators. The project roadmap also includes NFT lending platforms and crypto staking pools to ensure token price stability. Furthermore, the team plans to utilize the revenue generated by these service platforms to buy back their circulating tokens to increase the scarcity.

Apart from this, every transaction contributes 2% of its value which is then transferred to the EverGrow contract for automated buybacks. The funds reserved in the contract are used to burn EverGrow token to increase its scarcity further. To date, the project has already burned more than 52% of total tokens in circulation, where 50% of supply was burned on its initial launch and the remaining 2.5% of tokens have been burned via strategic buy-backs.

EverGrow 's team has done a spectacular job in making its tokenomics not only well versed but also pretty unique. There is no precedent in the Crypto space equivalent to this high-powered tokenomics. Right from launch, the EverGrow token has shown a rising chart. And the token is already listed on a series of Cex exchanges like Bitmart, Bibox, Lbank, Coinsbit. This has opened up new opportunities for millions of investors throughout the world. With so much going on, it's wise to say that EverGrow is on its way to becoming the Top Cryptocurrencies on Binance Smart Chain.

