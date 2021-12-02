Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a global optical semiconductor company, announced on the 2nd that it supplied SunLike, a natural light LED, to KOIZUMI FURNITECH Technology Corp., a Japanese learning furniture company. KOIZUMI FURNITECH, a company specializing in traditional Japanese learning furniture, is an affiliated company of Koizumi Group, same as Koizumi, a premium lighting company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005018/en/

KOIZUMI desk light (left) and children's room lighting (right) with SunLike technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Seoul Semiconductor has been supplying SunLike technology to KOIZUMI lighting company. SunLike technology was already applied to KOIZUMI's children's room lighting and living room lighting in July 2020, and this time it was applied to desk light (ECL-111 and ECL-112) that helps create an optimal learning and reading environment.

SunLike technology is the world's first LED solution unique to Seoul Semiconductor that reproduces the spectrum curve of natural light. In recognition of its technology as the most similar lighting to natural light, it has won the highest diamond grade from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), an international lighting certification body. In addition, in a study at Seoul National University in Korea, Basel University in Europe, and Harvard Medical School led by Dr. Shadab Rahman, it was proven that the use of lighting with SunLike technology improves learning abilities such as working memory, problem-solving accuracy, learning speed, and cognitive processing speed.

Humans control the secretion of melatonin, a biological hormone, by using the wavelength of light entering through the eyes. Decrease of melatonin secretion results in vigorous physical activity and improvement of concentration, while increased secretion stabilizes human circadian rhythm and makes the body rest. The use of morning-light applied with SunLike technology promotes brain activity, helping improve children's concentration and learning speed, and evening-light provides a comfortable rest.

KOIZUMI FURNITECH's desk light with SunLike provides three colors: morning-light (Natural white Warm white color) for concentration, Afternoon-light (Natural white color) for cognitive processing speed, and evening-light (Warm white color) for relaxation. In addition, there is a 45-minute timer function tailored to the class hours of elementary school students, which helps keep the 'learning and rest cycle.'

"Since COVID-19 has reduced outdoor activities of children and students and made them spend a lot of time indoors away from sunlight, the importance of lighting has been highlighted," an official from Seoul Semiconductor said. "We expect SunLike, which reproduces sunlight, to help many children's eye health and learning effects."

Seoul Semiconductor has supplied SunLike technology to desk lamps for several lighting companies, including: 'The Light' of Balmuda, Japan, 'Prism,' 'BY THE M,' and 'Cozy Light' of Korea, 'Xiaomi' of China, and 'Rang Dong' of Vietnam.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 10,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005018/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jinseop Jeong

+82-70-4391-8555

jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com