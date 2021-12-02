Applied Risk, a leading global provider of industrial cyber security solutions, is pleased to announce the release of a new report describing current conditions in the Operational Technology (OT) Security realm and offering insight into emerging OT Security Trends.

The report, entitled "Architecting the Next Generation for OT Security," is based on data collected by the Ponemon Institute from more than 1,000 IT and OT Security practitioners (United States and Europe). The research was then complemented by input from Applied Risk's own engagements and assessments as well as analysis by its subject matter experts (SMEs).

The report notes that the sector has been shaped by factors including lower-than-ideal staff levels, the adoption of risk-based and OT-specific standards, and the failure to adopt enabling technologies. It also addresses urgent matters such as questions about ownership of OT Security Leadership, concerns about access management and the promise of new technologies such as cloud computing.

Additionally, the report seeks to identify and illuminate the issues that will drive the development of OT Security over the next two to four years. It takes note of plans to expand the OT Security headcount and expand the skill pool of the workforce at large, explains how IT/OT convergence can help generate solutions to security challenges, and examines the potential benefits of Security Operations Centres.

The report also offers added value in the form of recommendations and practical steps that organisations can take to address pain points related to people, processes and technologies.

Jalal Bouhdada, founder and CEO of Applied Risk, described the report as insightful and forward-looking. "With this report, Applied Risk seeks to shed light on the future of industrial cyber security," he commented. "We've utilised independent research and insights from our own SMEs to generate a framework for gaining a deeper understanding of the OT Security situation."

The report is available for download here.

About Applied Risk BV: As a trusted partner for industrial cyber security, Applied Risk offers protection for the infrastructure and critical industries that sustain our society. Applied Risk provides custom solutions that help asset owners, system integrators, and suppliers to develop, deploy, and maintain cyber-resilient operations, helping to guard vital industries such as oil and gas, power, water management, manufacturing, healthcare, maritime and transport.

