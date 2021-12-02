Easy-to-use workflow can detect T-cell response early in the course of COVID-19 infection or following vaccination

Detection of T-cells can provide vital insights that completes the picture of SARS-CoV-2 immune response beyond serology alone

Cell-mediated immunity can also be assessed in individuals who have been vaccinated

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today the CE marking of its QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 assay that measures T-cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 and aids in the assessment of immunity in individuals who have received COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines stimulate the body to produce antibodies and activate T-cells to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Serology tests, which measure the antibodies, often generate positive test results after vaccination but are unable to assess cellular responses. The QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 assay detects CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses, thereby enabling a much more comprehensive assessment of immunity generated by COVID-19 vaccines.

The QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 assay is based on QIAGEN's QuantiFERON interferon gamma release technology, which is globally recognized as an easy-to-use T-cell assay that employs whole blood and unlike other T-cell assays does not require the purification of lymphocytes for T-cell measurement.

"T-cells provide valuable insights into our immune system's response to COVID-19," said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President and Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "The more we know about this epidemic, the better equipped the world will be to address this threat that will stay with us," he said. "We are excited about our QuantiFERON technology enabling the assessment of immune responses that are crucial for the prevention and management of the disease."

T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 declines much more slowly than antibody response and may indicate how severe the course of an illness triggered by SARS-CoV-2 will be in infected patients, and how immune those are who have recovered many months possibly even years after having been infected.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of September 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

