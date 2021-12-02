DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media and Games Invest SE: acquisition of 8% strategic minority position in Enad Global 7



02.12.2021 / 07:55

Media and Games Invest SE: acquisition of 8% strategic minority position in Enad Global 7 December 02, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has acquired a strategic minority position of 7,126,190 shares of Enad Global 7 ("EG7"), equivalent of approximately 8% of the total number of outstanding shares. The EG7 shares were acquired at Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the last months at a weighted average price of SEK 38.1522 per share. MGI views EG7 as currently being undervalued. Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q3'21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399. Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

