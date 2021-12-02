DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media and Games Invest SE: acquisition of 8% strategic minority position in Enad Global 7
December 02, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has acquired a strategic minority position of 7,126,190 shares of Enad Global 7 ("EG7"), equivalent of approximately 8% of the total number of outstanding shares. The EG7 shares were acquired at Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the last months at a weighted average price of SEK 38.1522 per share. MGI views EG7 as currently being undervalued.
Responsible parties
For further information, please contact:
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest SE
Forward-looking statements
02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest SE
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@mgi.group
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1253570
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1253570 02.12.2021