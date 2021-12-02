AIM and Media Release

2 December 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

2021 LTIP Cycle Performance Rights

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that following shareholder approval at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held on 26 November 2021, Managing Director, Tim Carstens has been granted 2,647,339 performance rights under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

The performance rights granted are for the current 2021 LTIP cycle, with the three-year performance period for those rights having commenced on 1 October 2021. The performance rights form the equity component of Mr Carstens' at-risk remuneration for the financial year ending 30 June 2022. For further details about the performance rights, including the gates and performance criteria that determine the extent of any vesting, refer to the Company's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 27 October 2021 and available from the Company's website: https://baseresources.com.au/investors/announcements/.

Mr Carstens' securityholding in the Company is now as follows:

1,694,164 vested performance rights, which remain subject to exercise; 1

8,251,795 unvested performance rights, which include the 2021 LTIP cycle performance rights 2 ; and

; and 8,442,833 fully paid ordinary shares, held directly and indirectly.

As a result of the grant of performance rights to Mr Carstens and a further grant of 174,139 performance rights for the 2021 LTIP cycle to an employee on a pro rata basis who became entitled to participate in the LTIP following commencement of the performance period, Base Resources has the following securities on issue:

1,178,011,850 fully paid ordinary shares;

76,991,195 performance rights issued under the LTIP, comprising: 8,149,202 vested performance rights, which remain subject to exercise 1 ; 68,841,993 unvested performance rights 2 .



[Note (1): Vested performance rights have a nil cash exercise price. Unless exercised beforehand, performance rights expire five years after vesting.

Note (2): Vesting of performance rights is subject to testing in accordance with their terms of issue.]

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

