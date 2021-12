Australia's Stanwell Energy and Spanish renewable energy company Acciona Energia have signed a deal that could use energy generated at the proposed 600 MWp Aldoga Solar Farm to power a 3 GW green hydrogen project being developed in Queensland.From pv magazine Australia A 3 GW green hydrogen facility planned for Queensland, Australia, could be powered by solar PV after state-owned Stanwell Corporation and Acciona Energia, a subsidiary of Spanish conglomerate Acciona, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on future energy supply for proposed hydrogen production and export. Stanwell has teamed ...

