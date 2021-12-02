- (PLX AI) - Ackermans & van Haaren: Intention to split CFE: DEME and CFE each obtain their own stock market listing, with AvH as 62% shareholder.
- • Ackermans & van Haaren acquired control over DEME and CFE at the end of 2013, and today's intention to split CFE is a logical next step, the company said
- • Preparations for the intended partial demerger of CFE will take several months and will be subject to, amongst others, a tax ruling by the Belgian Ruling Commission and the approval of the transaction by the extraordinary general meeting of CFE, which will have to decide with a majority of at least 75% of the votes
- • The partial demerger and separate listing of Newco is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022
