Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated announcement of application for admission - RentGuarantor Holdings PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: updated announcement of application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: updated announcement of application for admission 02-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: RentGuarantor Holdings PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office Finsgate 5 - 7 Cranwood Street London EC1V 9EE DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Paul Foy (CEO) Emma Foy (COO) Graham Duncan (Non-Executive Chairman) Kieron Becerra (CFO) APPLICANT SECTOR: Real Estate Investment & Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: RentGuarantor Holdings PLC was incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a private limited company with registered number 10510999 on 5 December 2016 under the name Ezylet Limited. RentGuarantor Holdings PLC was re-registered as a public limited company on 6 December 2017 with the name Ezylet Plc with registered number 10510999 and registered office at Finsgate, 5-7 Cranwood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC1V 9EE. The Company changed its name to RentGuarantor Holdings Plc on 30 March 2021 by special resolution passed on 25 March 2021 and registered at Companies House on 30 March 2021. RentGuarantor Holdings PLC provides a rent guarantee service to tenants wishing to rent property in the UK from the Private Rental Sector. The rent guarantee service is an online service where applications can be managed on a secure and bespoke digital platform designed and built by RentGuarantor Holdings PLC. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited Finsgate 5 - 7 Cranwood Street London EC1V 9EE NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 11,206,180 existing ordinary shares and 62,500 placing shares (placing price of GBP2.00); in total, 11,268,680 ordinary shares of GBP1 to be admitted SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): The directors expect that upon admission more than 50% of RentGuarantor Holding PLC's share capital in issue will be held in public hands. SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: So far as the Company is aware, the only persons who are directly or indirectly interested in 5 per cent. or more of the share capital in issue or total voting rights of the Company as at the date of this Pre-Admission Announcement, and are expected (based on the information available as at the date of this Document) immediately following Admission (as appropriate) are as follows: Pre-Admission Southpaw Limited 34.76% Paul Foy 0.09% directly and 4.91% indirectly through Ruvso Holdings Limited and 34.76% indirectly through Southpaw Limited Paul Ian Victor 6.69% Post-Admission Southpaw Limited 34.59% Paul Foy 0.09%directly and 4.89% indirectly through Ruvso Holdings Limited and 34.59% indirectly through Southpaw Limited Paul Ian Victor 6.66% TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: On or before 8 December 2021 THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: On or before 8 December 2021 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.rentguarantor.com In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: N/A ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: N/A DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: N/A DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: N/A In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 29/11/2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1253494 02-Dec-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253494&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)