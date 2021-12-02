Next generation diaper core, extra thin and breathable, combined with advanced absorption

Skin comfort and absorption are key purchase drivers

First retail brand manufacturer to offer absorption even with extensive baby motion, on par with the leading A-brand advertisements in key markets in Europe

Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) today presented its new technology Climaflex. Climaflex is the next generation baby diaper core technology developed by Ontex engineers and Ontex's R&D team in Germany. Climaflex ensures comfort, keeps the baby's skin protected and ensures absorption even under the toughest conditions, with extensive baby motion. The Climaflex technology is first launched under Ontex's Little Big Change brand in six European countries1 and will be rolled out across retailer diaper brands.

"We are excited about our new technology, both from technology and business perspectives. We are the first retail brand manufacturer that can guarantee advanced absorption even under tough conditions on par with one of the key promises of the leading baby diaper A-brand in Europe. For parents, baby skin comfort is a key purchase driver as is avoiding leaks when the baby moves aroundsaid Annick De Poorter, Executive Vice President Innovation and Sustainability, Ontex.

Key features of Climaflex technology

Ultimate skin protection and breathability

Babies tend to sweat more than adults, but their skin is much thinner. This makes baby skin prone to rashes and irritations. The Climaflex technology enables heat to transfer across the full surface of the diaper which ensures breathability and heat regulation, keeping the baby's skin dry and fresh.

Strong liquid lock thanks to unique dual core design

Diapers with the Climaflex technology have a dual-layer core in which one layer quickly attracts liquid and a second layer locks it in a very fast way and? securely even in the toughest conditions, when the baby moves a lot.

New gender-neutral channel technology

The diaper channel has been designed to deal with those areas where liquid absorption and distribution is most needed, for both baby boys and baby girls. From the central pee points onwards, liquid can quickly access, and is distributed through the branches of the channeled core which offers instant and long-lasting dryness.

Exceptional freedom of movement

When learning to walk, run and play, freedom of movement is essential.? Diapers with the Climaflex technology have a lighter core and smart bending lines which offers a secure and comfortable fit even when saturated.

90 patents in 38 countries rollout across geographies and categories

Ontex has more than 90 granted and pending patents protecting the innovations that are incorporated in Climaflex, covering more than 38 countries including the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey. In addition, Ontex has 12 registered designs protecting ornamental aspects of the Climaflex proposition. These patents join Ontex's large and growing patent portfolio that protects many product features which enhance dryness, comfort and absorption, such as instant dryness technology SeconDRYTM and channel technology for faster absorption. Several technologies are also rolled out across Ontex's adult care and feminine care categories, like channel technology in adult incontinence pants.

Ontex's scale allows innovations to be rolled out across geographies, while taking local product innovation and preferences into account. Recent innovation examples include Ontex's smart incontinence solution Orizon, instant dryness technology SeconDRY, and the successful introduction of more natural components in its diapers.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as Little Big Change, iD, Moltex, BioBaby, Pompom, CanBebe and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

