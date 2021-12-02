



TOKYO, Dec 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed upgrade works for two GTCC power plants with M701F gas turbines at Senoko Energy in Singapore. This has helped to improve energy efficiency and reduce approximately 15,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing over 4,500 cars from the road a year.The upgrade is part of a long-term service agreement (LTSA) concluded under a consortium with Mitsubishi Corporation. Mitsubishi Power applied its latest gas turbine technologies to the M701F gas turbine, achieving a heat rate improvement by reducing the volume of cooling air, which results in reduced carbon emissions.The successful upgrade led to Senoko Energy receiving Honorable Mention in the Best Practices category for the National Environment Agency's EENP Awards(Note1) Mr. Tan Cheng Teck, Executive Vice President, Operations & Maintenance, Senoko Energy said, "This project validates the hard work of our engineers, technicians and workers, particularly as the upgrade occurred during a challenging time of the pandemic."We are grateful to the project team for their meticulous planning and execution, the close collaboration with Mitsubishi Power and other contractors, as well as tremendous support from EMA in facilitating the entry of technical advisers from Japan to Singapore through the Green Lane arrangement. This was truly a team effort."Congratulating Senoko Energy on the award, Mr. Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific said: "Upgrading works, together with operations & maintenance (O&M), are not only essential for maximizing the asset value of existing power plant infrastructure but can also help improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the path towards decarbonization. Mitsubishi Power commends Senoko Energy for the EENP Award they received in recognition of this successful upgrade. We are honored to build upon our long-standing relationship with Senoko Energy to provide critical gas turbine upgrading that supports their push for cleaner power generation in Singapore."Work on the upgrade and LTSA began on June 21, 2019, as part of Senoko Energy's efforts to improve energy efficiency and decarbonize in line with Singapore's Carbon Pricing Act(2), which saw subsidies for company efforts that led to reductions in carbon emissions. Close collaboration between Senoko Energy, Mitsubishi Power and other contractors allowed upgrade works to be completed on schedule while ensuring workplace safety despite challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.(1) bit.ly/3G1ur12(2) bit.ly/3d98Wz4About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.