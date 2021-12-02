Partinc Capital invests in Dutch SaaS company TIE Kinetix

The Swedish investment company Partinc Capital AB buys shares for SEK 30 million in the SaaS company TIE Kinetix N.V. TIE Kinetix, which is listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, develops systems to streamline the transfer of business documents between different organizations.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIE Kinetix offers a software-based system located in the cloud. With the help of TIE Kinetix's system, businesses can quickly and easily transfer different types of business documents such as invoices, orders and order confirmations to authorities, customers and suppliers. No doubt, the trend in global supply chain communication is towards 100% digitization. We see many European governments are launching initiatives in this field. With its EDI and 100% digitization offerings TIE Kinetix has a pole position in this rapidly growing market. The COVID-19 pandemic only underscores the need for efficient digitalized communication in the supply chain. TIE Kinetix's has customers as City of Amsterdam, Bunzl, Revlon and additional 2,500 accounts. TIE Kinetix is Partinc Capital's first investment in the Netherlands.

"I have followed TIE Kinetix for many years, first as a global business partner and the last three years as a board member and am very pleased that we have now reached this investment", says Per Nordling, partner and chairman of Partinc Capital.

"TIE Kinetix, with its SaaS offering, addresses a very interesting market. This, combined with being well established in several major geographic markets such as the US, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, makes us very positive about the future", according to Per Nordling.

"With Partinc Capital's investment, we get another new international partner who has extensive experience in driving growth in SaaS companies, which is very positive at the stage that the company is at" says Michiel Wolfswinkel, CFO TIE Kinetix.

Partinc Capital AB

Partinc Capital is a Swedish investment company focusing on investments in SaaS companies delivering software services for "business-to-business" relationships. Partinc Capital is an active investor working close to its portfolio companies. The company has offices in Sweden and the Netherlands and it is primarily in these markets where investments are made. See also www.partinccapital.com.

About TIE KinetixN.V.

TIE Kinetix delivers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to companies, government agencies and their partners,to help them exchange businessdocuments electronically, thus simplifying supply chain processes. TIE Kinetix is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (TIE) and has offices in the Netherlands, USA, Germany and France. See also www.tiekinetix.com.

CONTACT:

Per Nordling, chairman of Partinc Capital AB

per.nordling@partinccapital.com

+46 733 50 79 21

