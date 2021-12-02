Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPSY ISIN: GB00BNG7CD28 Ticker-Symbol: 90W 
Frankfurt
02.12.21
09:16 Uhr
0,270 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORNERSTONE FS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORNERSTONE FS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.12.2021 | 08:46
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Cornerstone FS (CSFS) Initiation of coverage - Steppingstone to core enterprise systems

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Cornerstone FS (CSFS) Initiation of coverage - Steppingstone to core enterprise systems

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Cornerstone FS (CSFS) Initiation of coverage - Steppingstone to core enterprise systems 02-Dec-2021 / 07:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: Steppingstone to core enterprise systems

Cornerstone is a provider of foreign exchange (forex), payment and currency risk management services, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) internationally. As one of a handful of UK-listed companies in this segment, the company is well-placed to act as a consolidator in a highly fragmented marketplace. The core technology platform is a source of competitive differentiation in the SME segment, and this is being evolved to integrate with accounting systems, in turn evolving the revenue streams from transaction-based to subscription-based revenue. Based on our estimates for two scenarios, our DCF-implied fair equity value upside potential ranges from 140% to 360%.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/steppingstone-to-core-enterprise-systems/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Milan Radia 
London                        mr@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1253523 02-Dec-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253523&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

CORNERSTONE FS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.