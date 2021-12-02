Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005081/en/

Armand Ajdari (Photo: Arkema)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Effective from 1 January 2022, Armand Ajdari will be joining Arkema as the Group's Chief Technology Officer. He will report to Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO, and will be a member of the Group management committee.

The arrival of Armand Ajdari is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Arkema, which places innovation and the development of sustainable solutions at the heart of its strategy.

With more than 30 years dedicated to research and development in international environments, particularly within the Saint-Gobain group, Armand Ajdari will bring his passion of innovation, his scientific culture, his experience of technological and commercial relationships with key partners and his understanding of the planet's megatrends.

After a PhD in Theoretical Physics at the Pierre et Marie Curie University in Paris, and an engineering diploma at the École Polytechnique (France), Armand Ajdari undertook various multidisciplinary research activities within the CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) for 15 years.

He then joined the Saint-Gobain group in 2007 where he held different positions, particularly as Senior Vice President R&D for the Innovative Materials sector.

Since 2017, he has been Executive Vice President R&D of the Saint-Gobain group.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 82% of Group sales in 2020, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide.

Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005081/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Béatrice Zilm

+33 (0)1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren

+33 (0)1 49 00 73 12

peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta

+33 (0)1 49 00 72 07

mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung

+33 (0)1 49 00 74 37

caroline.chung@arkema.com

Media

Gilles Galinier

+33 (0)1 49 00 70 07

gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht

+33 (0)1 49 00 88 41

veronique.obrecht@arkema.com