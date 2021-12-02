Eurofins Technologies announces the launch of the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Mplex I and Mplex II Wastewater real-time RT-PCR kits to provide an efficient solution for SARS-CoV-2 detection in wastewater, including the Omicron variant of concern.

Wastewater-based epidemiology has become an important approach in order to comprehensively monitor the profile of SARS-CoV-2 infections in highly populated areas. Methods to detect SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in untreated wastewater have advanced over the last number of months. Data has shown that concentrations of viral RNA correlate with trends in reported COVID-19 cases, demonstrating the importance of wastewater testing as a public health tool.

The European Commission has recommended1 the implementation of effective systems for the surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater. The VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Mplex I and Mplex II Wastewater real-time RT-PCR kits delivers an effective solution for SARS-CoV-2 detection in wastewater. The VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater kits detects genes to specifically identify SARS-CoV-2 together with primer/probes sets to evaluate process parameters such as the nucleic acid extraction efficiency, a specific water quality indicator or the impact of matrix inhibition via an internal positive control. The solution is intended to be used by analytical laboratories for SARS-CoV-2 analysis in wastewater samples as part of quality control/quality assurance testing.

These new members of the VIRSeek real-time RT-PCR kit-family for SARS-CoV-2 detection enhance Eurofins Technologies' VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution offering by also enabling the detection of mutant variants such as the Omicron variant of concern. The VIRSeek real-time RT-PCR kit-family also incorporates viral concentration workflow and subsequent lysis and isolation of the viral SARS-CoV-2 RNA, using the VIRSeek RNAExtractor AE1 kit for automated platforms.

